I called Humana to ask what gives, and the cheerful woman I got told me that our plan has been renamed “Premium,” which I then discovered it indeed said on the booklet they sent. I protested that my piddling prescriptions don’t normally even hit the deductible each year, so I’d receive a minuscule benefit from the new “premium” designation. Plus the 17-page “Annual Notice of Changes” booklet doesn’t explain why the monthly price is doubling. She said I could then choose the $13 plan if I wanted.