KAL's attack on Sanders a new low for cartoonist

As a conservative Republican, I am often at odds with the sentiments expressed in Kevin Kallaugher's cartoons, but his latest, taking savage aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders, represents, quite ironically, a new low for him (“Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House job; is Arkansas governor run ahead?” June 13).

Ms. Sanders did not make policy. She simply represented to the press the policies, positions and opinions of President Donald Trump and his administration. By most accounts, she did well at her job. She was articulate and seldom combative under very trying circumstances — like trying to explain to a somewhat hostile audience an unpopular administration's policies and positions. To attribute to her any of the criticism that may or may not be justified with respect to her employer is just plain wrong, uncharitable at best and nasty at worst.

William T. Define, Lutherville

