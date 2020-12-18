Lawsuit over Howard school board student member has merit | READER COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, Maryland lawmakers took numerous procedural shortcuts in granting voting rights to the student member of the Howard County Board of Education. Maryland law expressly requires that members of the Howard school board be elected. Maryland’s constitution, however, stipulates that a voter must be at least 18 years of age. Yet the 2007 law bestowing upon the Howard County student board member the right to vote establishes an election process whereby ineligible voters — middle and high school students — elect a candidate who is not a registered voter, a qualification Maryland law requires for all elected officials. Furthermore, Maryland’s education code precludes anyone subject to the authority of a local board of education from serving on such body to avoid a conflict of interest such as a teacher member pushing for a salary increase or a student member voting to cancel final exams.