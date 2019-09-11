White supremacy is at the heart of school segregation

The point isn’t that I’m exceptional and for us to look shamefully at the mistake they made — I’m not Michael Jordan getting cut from his high school team. The point is that I had support, I had intellectual gifts and I’ve still had to damn near steal every bit of education I’ve ever received from pre-K to a PhD from the University of Chicago. Every one of my peers — those from historically marginalized groups, low-income and working class backgrounds, first generation high school graduates and college students — faced similar obstacles. The struggle was so familiar to some of us that even we have forgotten what we’ve overcome. And many still chose to fight, but that has not and will never guarantee any success.