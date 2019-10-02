What I took away from your coverage of the racial and financial segregation in Howard County and its schools as reported recently in the Howard County News section is that Dr. Martirano, the Howard County schools superintendent, will not be satisfied until every school in our system gets a Title I ranking, along with the resultant high teacher turnovers and resultant large number of inexperienced teachers and high busing expenditures (“Howard County’s redistricting plan: Progress but not pain-free,” Sept. 10).