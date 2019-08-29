Howard redistricting plan will create more equitable and diverse schools

I am hopeful that Mr. Olowski realizes that test taking is not a team sport (the test is administered to individuals) and the overall scores at a particular high school are more of a reflection of income and parental education level. There is no doubt that there is a dramatic difference in the percentage of students enrolled in the free and reduced-price meals program by school. It is also undeniable that over the past several years the racial make-up of Howard County high schools has effectively resulted in a form of re-segregation. Based on Mr. Olowski’s article, I would imagine it would be a futile exercise to convince him of the manifold benefits of diversity.