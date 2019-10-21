Not surprisingly, this plan has aroused the passions of the community. In the process, statements are often made that are inaccurate. One such statement is that the Maryland Equity Project deemed the Howard County schools the most integrated in the state (or region depending on the source). The Maryland Equity Project has not made such a determination. A report released by the Maryland Equity Project that I co-authored found that segregation between African American and white students in Howard County Public Schools was moderate. That is, it was found not the most segregated but also not the most integrated.