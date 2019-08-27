Howard superintendent should resign amid redistricting fiasco

I, as a mom of high schooler, was shocked and angry while reading the new proposal from Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano (“Howard redistricting plan sacrifices families and students in the name of ‘equity,'” Aug. 27). Last year was my kid’s first year in high school. I was trying to experience her life by trying to wake up every morning at 6 a.m. That was the normal time she had to wake up and get ready for school. It was so hard, especially in cold, dark winter mornings. Mr. Martirano’s redistricting proposal will force thousands of high schoolers to wake up even earlier, maybe 5:30 or 5, because they have to go to schools that are miles away.