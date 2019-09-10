Howard County redistricting won’t work

The editorial, “Howard County’s redistricting plan: Progress but not pain-free” (Sept. 10), notes that redistricting doesn’t often get serious consideration as a means to integration. It fails to give one of the reasons: that “forced integration” time and time again has not been shown to work in districts nationwide and is the least desirable path as determined by experts in education equity.
Why? Lack of community support and parental buy-in brings failure. Howard County attracts diverse residents due to the school system’s excellence and thus is comprised of parents who are wholly committed to their children’s futures and deserve more than a plan that shuffles students. Superintendent Michael Martirano ignores this essence and ignores the large Asian population that somehow does not factor in the definition of diversity.
Along with the support of some Howard County Councilmembers, he has taken a politically expedient route by championing a plan that has not undergone a feasibility study, has eliminated choice and lacks a true accounting of costs (human and financial). As a result, the Board of Education has to vote on a proposal that on the surface appears positive but is inherently flawed.
Howard County Board of Education: Take pride in our children more than in this particular plan.
Kendra Kay, Clarksville
