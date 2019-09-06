Howard County has a chance to promote school equity and excellence

The plan, put together by experts looking out for the entire community, deserves our full support. It’s not surprising that that hasn’t happened immediately. Some parents and students are worried that they may have to change schools, and change is not easy. But if you are a concerned parent — one who values education and wants to give your child the best opportunity — my message is this: You’ve done it. You are raising your child in Howard County, one of the top systems in the nation. Your child has caring parents and a wealth of opportunities. They’ll get good marks on tests. They’ll have caring educators. They’ll make new friends all the time. They are going to do great. This will happen at any school in our county. Even if it takes a little longer to get there.