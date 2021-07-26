Are Howard County schools prepared for in-person learning? | READER COMMENTARY

Like many other Howard County parents, I’m back-to-school shopping for my elementary-school-aged kids. I’m counting down to our first day while hoping I’ll hear something — anything — from the folks in charge about what September will look like. Considering the rising case numbers, the Delta variant and our vulnerable unvaccinated kids, parents’ anxiety is high. And yet here we are, almost in August, and we’ve heard nothing from the school system’s leadership. I’ve written to school board members, Superintendent Michael J. Martirano and our school’s principal, and I have had no response (”Some Baltimore-area school districts are not planning to require masks this fall, leaving choice to parents,” July 19).