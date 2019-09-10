To parents concerned with Howard redistricting: Wilde Lake is a good school

Much of the concern over the proposed Howard County school redistricting appears to be a misapprehension over the quality of a Wilde Lake High School education (“Howard County redistricting setting up opponents to look like racists,” Sept. 6).
My two sons are recent Wilde Lake graduates. Like so many of their classmates, they had an excellent and rewarding experience there. Both were accepted at competitive colleges and both have since embarked on successful careers.
Wilde Lake offers the same AP and GT classes as the other Howard County high schools. It has the same distinguished teachers and staff. It has music, theater and arts programs that are equal to or better than the rest. If your student is smart, well prepared and industrious, your student will do just as well at Wilde Lake as at any other of Howard County’s fine high schools. And with the proposed influx of River Hill students, I think we can expect those test scores (which are already above the statewide average) to improve to everyone’s satisfaction.
I say to any Howard County parents who may be affected, it’s a great school, and your students can help make it even greater.
Dick Boulton, Ellicott City
