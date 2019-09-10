To parents concerned with Howard redistricting: Wilde Lake is a good school

Wilde Lake offers the same AP and GT classes as the other Howard County high schools. It has the same distinguished teachers and staff. It has music, theater and arts programs that are equal to or better than the rest. If your student is smart, well prepared and industrious, your student will do just as well at Wilde Lake as at any other of Howard County’s fine high schools. And with the proposed influx of River Hill students, I think we can expect those test scores (which are already above the statewide average) to improve to everyone’s satisfaction.