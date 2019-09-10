Howard school redistricting plan uses outdated, inflammatory language

We need to reframe the discussion for a new time. Our political debates need to be open, honest and inclusive. All voices must be heard. During this debate, we cannot allow language to divide us into segregationists and desegregationists. We are better than that. There is a lot of common ground in the debate. We need to help the neediest in our community. We need strong, diverse communities. We need to do everything we can to help families raise educated, responsible citizens. We need to raise children with open minds and caring hearts. It is true that we have pockets of great wealth. We also have significant income disparity. Right now, everyone is watching how the Howard County Council will address modern issues of equality in an era of great wealth disparity.