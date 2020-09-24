Howard County has more work to do on school equity | READER COMMENTARY

Moreover, in both elementary and secondary schools in Howard County, 80% or more of the teaching staff is white. What message are we sending students of color when they have little to no representation in their schools? As students pushing for an open dialogue about this county’s past and present discrimination toward minority groups, we need our leaders to provide renewed protections and equitable policies for marginalized minority groups. The Howard County Council has taken the first steps to accomplish this goal through its proposed Racial Equity Task Force under the direction of Councilmembers Christiana Rigby and Opel Jones (“Howard County Council to introduce bills to end ICE contract, create racial task force following summer protests,” Sept. 2). HoCo Students for Equity support this effort and are dedicated to the work ahead to create a more equitable Howard County.