Howard County parents: lawsuit was needed to prevent school board ‘gridlock’ | READER COMMENTARY

We, Kim Ford and Traci Spiegel, are self-made business women who are products of public schools. Kim grew up in Laurel, paid her way through college, manages over 100 people in the tech industry and has been essential and working in-person since March. Traci grew up in a low-income neighborhood in Cleveland, the daughter of an autoworker and, like Kim, paid her own way through Penn State and owns her own business. Oh, and one of us is a registered Democrat who voted for Joe Biden.