‘Reckless’ school redistricting in Howard County

The beauty of Howard County has always been thoughtful approaches to any challenge that have the interests of the entire community in mind. This superintendent appears to care about one thing only: making a name for himself under the guise of “equity.” Shipping kids all across the county to achieve his personal goals is not “equity” and it is disruptive in so many ways. Many working parents, like me, chose to live and work in close proximity to their children’s schools so they can juggle the demands of work and caring for school-aged children more easily. Moving children to attend schools much further away makes it more difficult, if not impossible, for working parents to achieve this. It takes time away from participating in school activities — both educational and extracurricular — for parents who carefully planned their housing choice to live close to the schools their children will attend.