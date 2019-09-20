Howard should explore other ways to upgrade schools besides redistricting

It seems the goal of the “Howard County Shuffle” is to equalize the proportion of students participating in the Free and Reduced Meal (FARM) program among Howard County’s public schools. Is there any sufficiently well done research to show that this end goal improves educational performance? Perhaps just throwing a couple of high achievers from one school to another would have the same effect (“Howard County schools redistricting plan fixes nothing,” Aug. 28)?
How about adding tutoring and programs that facilitate parent participation in students’ learning experiences?
Breaking up any sense of community and adding transportation costs and parent and student difficulty attending after-school activities are the obvious negatives. Please show me the positive aspect other than equalizing FARM scores.
This is pure and simple gerrymandering. Not with voters but with students’ educational experience.
Clark Brill, Clarksville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.