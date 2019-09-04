Don’t move around students to fix Howard County’s housing inequities

It is very evident that some of Howard County’s schools need to be redistricted due to overcrowding. We need to keep an optimal ratio of students to teachers to maximize learning and attention to the student. Our communities that are affected by this current plan oppose it not because of integration of students based on socioeconomic status but because our current school (River Hill) is under capacity. The main reason to move students is to alleviate overcrowding. Furthermore, the students that are proposed to be moved are 1-3 miles away from the River Hill but are being sent to schools that are triple the distance.