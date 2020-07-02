Howard’s contact-free library transactions would be better without the plastic bags | READER COMMENTARY

While I applaud the library for its creativity, one aspect of the of the new contactless system is jarringly antiquated and incredibly short-sighted (“Howard County libraries begin contactless pickup as part of their reopening process,” July 1).
The issue: the use of plastic bags. We are in the mist of pandemic, which is increasing plastic trash at nauseating levels. Also, according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, “The world has only six months in which to change the course of the climate crisis and prevent a post-lockdown rebound in greenhouse gas emissions that would overwhelm efforts to stave off climate catastrophe.”
We know that plastic production is now the major driver of increased greenhouse gases. Even with this knowledge, will convenience supersedes all else?
It is time to view every action through the lens of a climate emergency. If Howard County had a climate emergency resolution in place, the library would not be using plastic bags.
I am asking the library to let that creativity stretch a little further such as wrapping the books in newsprint and twine. We are in unprecedented times with the health of our future in our hands. This small action can bring about behavior change. It is past time to throwaway our throwaway mentality and live in a reusable world.
Pat Hersey, Columbia
