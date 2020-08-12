Loss of Children’s Learning Center in Howard a major setback for teacher training | READER COMMENTARY

I decided to enter the education field and many of my classes took place at the CLC, since it’s a lab school. We got to observe this high level of care and even to be hands-on with the children. These visits allowed enhanced attention to the children and extra hands for the teachers. The children loved the days the students came to visit and helped and my daughter often came home and talked about the visits and the engaging activities they did. These visits also helped me as I began to learn about the creative curriculum approach and how important this was for young children. We also often got to observe the children and teachers from the soundproof booths which really allowed us to see everything that being a teacher entailed. These visits and observation made me confident in my decision to become a teacher and I graduated from Howard Community College with honors.