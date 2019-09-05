Is Howard redistricting about race or about income? There’s a big difference.

Think about it. Who can oppose a resolution that supports “Integration” without being called a racist? Even I feel it right now — and I have a mixed-race family myself. Brilliantly, there is no way to publicly oppose it without having at least a smell of “racism. You lose before you even start. By choosing to use the term, integration, in the headline, the lawyers have stacked the deck against thoughtful opposition or discussion of the actual topics sought to be addressed. As we all know, in today’s sound-bite world, details are often superfluous (think Donald Trump). How can I oppose integration and not be called a racist? It’s a brilliant tactic. But the people of Howard County aren’t as naïve as you might think. Because we realize that this characterization is intentionally deceptive. This entire thing is about economic disparity. Fine. Let’s debate that and how we might solve each of these issues at the county level. But don’t call it integration to intentionally deceive. Why should we trust that this County Council to be fair and balanced when even the very first line of the resolution is intentionally deceptive?