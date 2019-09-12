Howard school superintendent brave in tackling de facto segregation

As a proud Howard County teacher for six years, my passions have been incited in support of what The Sun calls Superintendent Michael Martirano’s “courageous” plan to desegregate the Howard County Public School System (“Howard County’s redistricting plan: Progress but not pain-free,” Sept. 10).
Mr. Martirano is attempting to disrupt the process of de facto segregation that has been altering the demographics of local school zones for years. As a school system, it’s hard to change the causal factors of racial and socioeconomic segregation in the Baltimore area. It takes brave political action to remedy decades of discriminatory housing laws and change the current funding formula for public education. Nevertheless, this redistricting plan challenges the status quo at a level we can control — our elementary, middle and high schools.
Decades of research have proven the idea that all students can benefit from the diversity afforded by this plan. One review of recent studies tells us that school diversity boosts students’ creativity and critical thinking and reduces their anxiety. The same review cites research demonstrating that attending a racially diverse school leads to better long-term outcomes for a person’s health and economic well being. We best prepare our students to be bright and compassionate global citizens when we provide them the opportunity to learn with others from a wide variety of backgrounds.
It is my hope that our school system’s leaders pass this plan as an important step in providing truly equitable education for each of our children.
Elizabeth Diaz, Columbia
The writer is a teacher Stevens Forest Elementary School.
