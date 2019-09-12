Howard school superintendent brave in tackling de facto segregation

Decades of research have proven the idea that all students can benefit from the diversity afforded by this plan. One review of recent studies tells us that school diversity boosts students’ creativity and critical thinking and reduces their anxiety. The same review cites research demonstrating that attending a racially diverse school leads to better long-term outcomes for a person’s health and economic well being. We best prepare our students to be bright and compassionate global citizens when we provide them the opportunity to learn with others from a wide variety of backgrounds.