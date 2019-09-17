Diversity doesn’t necessarily improve school performance

I read with interest your editorial entitled ("Howard County redistricting: Progress but not pain free,” Sept. 16). I am opposed to the redistricting proposal submitted by Superintendent Michael Martirano.
The editorial stated the racial and socioeconomic diversity improves student performance has been proven over and over again. I question this and believe there is significant research to refute the statement.
Nowhere in the article was it mentioned to help the under performing students at schools having a larger population of them.
The editorial also incorrectly pointed out that Sen. Kamala Harris benefited from “forced busing.” The fact that she was bused was due to the choosing of her family and it was not forced.
I noticed as well that nothing was written in the Sunday paper about the opposition walk that occurred in Howard County on Saturday at noon at the Columbia mall. Might it be because the numbers were in the thousands that attended, which does not fit the narrative of the Baltimore Sun?
The superintendent and school board would have been much better off by highlighting a problem of overcrowding at some schools and an under use in others and getting input from people on how to fix it.
Kyle Lorton
