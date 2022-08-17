Howard school board candidates are not extremists | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Howard County Education Association protest the return to in-person instruction inside school buildings at Howard High School on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The caravan of several hundred teachers drove to the Howard County Board of Education building to bring attention to their wishes. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

In his commentary, Dhruvak Mirani correctly asserts that GOP gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox and the party’s nominee for state attorney general, Michael Peroutka, are extreme candidates who should be summarily rejected (”Don’t get distracted by Dan Cox; Maryland boards of education are under threat from right-wing candidates, too,” Aug. 5). As a result of Mr. Cox and Mr. Peroutka’s out-of-the-mainstream viewpoints, most political observers don’t anticipate that they will get much north of 40% of the vote in the November general election.

Unfortunately, Mr. Mirani also attempts to politicize Maryland’s local boards of education elections. Under the state election code, “members of boards of education shall be elected on a non-partisan basis.” The General Assembly enacted such a law because it wanted to keep politics out of education, wisely thinking that the education of our children should not become a partisan issue.

Mr. Mirani lurches into the extreme lane himself by labeling a candidate for the Howard County Board of Education as a “sinister” threat because she supports maintaining in-person instruction and wants students, where possible, to attend neighborhood schools. She also favors having student resource officers in schools and making sure that students who graduate from the Howard County Public School System are college or career ready.

Fortunately, Maryland voters are smarter than Mr. Mirani suspects, having shown in the past that they prefer to judge individual candidates on their merits not conflate them with others on the ballot. A perfect example is Gov. Larry Hogan who, despite being the state’s most popular politician over the last 10 years and winning reelection in 2018 by a higher percentage than any Republican gubernatorial candidate since 1950, had zero coattails. While Marylanders routinely rate Governor Hogan’s performance in office as excellent, they weren’t willing to vote for other candidates simply because they belonged to the same party. Instead, they judged those candidates on their own, and we should expect nothing less this November.

— Gene Harrington, Ellicott City

