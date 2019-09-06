Howard County redistricting setting up opponents to look like racists

The term “integration” is a politically charged, incendiary, emotion-evoking term. Don’t think for a minute this specific phrase was chosen without thought. This was an intentional and calculated word choice chosen by the team of high-priced attorneys and public relations firms (which my tax dollars paid for, I might add) that coached the county council on how to draft this document. It is referenced again further down in the fourth statement of the resolution: “…K-12 racial and social-economic achievement gap; WHEREAS, Howard County did not fully integrate its public school system until 1965, 11 years 15 after the Brown v. Board of Education decision, when the segregated Harriet Tubman High 16 School was closed and the students were sent to integrate Howard County public schools.”