Sun editorial on Howard County school redistricting proposal got it wrong

The Sept. 10 editorial (“Howard County’s redistricting plan: Progress but not pain-free,” Sept. 10) is appalling in its lack of journalistic integrity and bias. It conveniently discounts that much of the opposition is quite diverse with people of various ethnicities and socioeconomic status who jointly value educational choice.
Perhaps, if you had spent more than five minutes doing research for the article you would have discerned and correctly reported that integration based solely on socioeconomic parameters is still controversial and not fully validated.
Khalid Zirvi, Clarksville
