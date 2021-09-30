In Howard County, it’s time to properly assess affordable housing’s impact on school enrollment | READER COMMENTARY

Are crowding effects of high density development worth it to get more affordable housing prices? This notion does not take into consideration the actual, much higher costs to the county of providing deficit infrastructure spending. However, the goal is actually thwarted even more for another reason. Only small amounts of affordable units are provided by market rate projects. Often the project even pays to get out of providing the small numbers required. Thus, high density goals do not reach more affordable prices, not in middle incomes and definitely not for low incomes.