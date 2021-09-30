In Howard County, it’s time to properly assess affordable housing’s impact on school enrollment | READER COMMENTARY

Howard County is about to update its development regulations. There is debate between adding lots of new homes and balancing growth better with school capacity.
An ongoing huge issue is how much impact new homes have on school enrollment. Development advocates have claimed for many years that resold homes create more students than new homes due to older families selling to younger ones. But the data used to make that claim was false and we finally have the truth.
Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano recently provided actual specific data of how many students come from development projects. He stated that “there is a misperception that residential development provides a single-year impact on school enrollment.” The new data shows up to 10 times more students from new housing, versus originally noted impact.
This understated student yield has swayed elected officials to ease building regulations and fees.
Are crowding effects of high density development worth it to get more affordable housing prices? This notion does not take into consideration the actual, much higher costs to the county of providing deficit infrastructure spending. However, the goal is actually thwarted even more for another reason. Only small amounts of affordable units are provided by market rate projects. Often the project even pays to get out of providing the small numbers required. Thus, high density goals do not reach more affordable prices, not in middle incomes and definitely not for low incomes.
Howard County could actually provide more units that are affordable and at a far less cost than what is spent now (considering infrastructure cost deficits), by using land trusts and other policy tools.
It would be far cheaper for the county to utilize land trusts that earn their name by only being used for government projects. These types of units would even be permanent versus the small, temporary current provisions. Directly supplied affordable homes could reduce reliance on developers to provide our tiny, temporary amounts. We need more tools to address these issues than Howard County has been exploring.
The notion that high market rate housing supply will make all homes more affordable can be fairly called a trickle down theory. It belies adequate knowledge of supply and demand in the housing market.
Regardless of your position on affordable housing issues, the time for making planning decisions based on false data must come to an end. Pay attention to elections next year and ask your representative if they are going to rely only on real data when making land use decisions. Ask if they think high density building is the answer to fiscal and affordability needs.
Lisa Markovitz, Ellicott City
The writer is chair of the Smarter Growth Alliance of Howard County.
