Board members appear unprepared, lack knowledge about the redistricting process and spend time debating about the process itself, something that should have happened many months ago if not before the process began in the first place. I don’t deny that board members do a lot of work for little financial compensation, but they voluntarily ran for these elected positions and they should be held to fully understanding and competently executing their jobs as board members. They look like crew members of a sinking Titanic, reading the instruction manual for the life boats. Unfortunately, in this analogy, our kids are the passengers on this doomed vessel.