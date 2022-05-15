Howard needs new leadership to make the county more affordable | READER COMMENTARY

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball reacts as co-owners Emily Kim and Tomo Kora use oversized scissors during a ribbon cutting for the Hawaiian food eatery "Over Rice" on September 30, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Over the past year, inflation in Howard County has raised prices by over 8%. We are paying more for gas, more at stores, and on top of that, we are paying more in taxes and fees. Under Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, our fire tax has increased 34%, our trash fee has gone up almost 50%, and if we want to downsize, we are even losing more there with our transfer tax going up 25%. These are just a few of the increases that have occurred under his watch (”Howard County school officials ask County Council for more money in fiscal 2023,” May 3).

It’s tough enough to try and stay in Howard County to be near our kids and grandkids, but these continued increases make it really hard to live and survive here.

I understand we all need to pay to support the great amenities we have, but I really don’t see any additional improvement there, do you? It makes me wonder if we are getting the best value for our tax dollars, at a time when we ourselves could use every penny.

If we want a more affordable Howard County, we need a change in leadership and a new county executive.

— Sharonlee Vogel, Columbia

