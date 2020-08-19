HCC President: Closing of day care center was tough but necessary | READER COMMENTARY

For these reasons, closing the center has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made as president (”Parents disappointed by closure of Howard Community College’s Children’s Learning Center,” Aug. 8). The coronavirus pandemic has created health, safety and financial challenges that Howard Community College has never before faced. The center temporarily closed in March as the college switched to remote classes and services. For the fall semester, Howard Community College continues to be remote except for a few classes that must take place in person for accreditation or graduation requirements. We have been purposely cautious because the global pandemic continues to impact hundreds of lives each day in Maryland. While plans were considered for reopening the center, the college did not see a way to reopen safely during the pandemic.