Please don’t close the Children’s Learning Center | READER COMMENTARY

I was 17 years old when I chose the Children’s Learning Center at Howard County Community College from the federal work-study program’s list of on-campus jobs. I had no idea how much this place, these families, and the teachers would change the entire trajectory of my life (”Loss of Children’s Learning Center in Howard a major setback for teacher training,” Aug. 12).
The Children’s Learning Center changed my major. Its teachers and administrators taught me how fulfilling their occupation is, and the families shared with me the honest triumphs and struggles of real families. I decided if working in education was like this I could do this for the rest of my life. I have been to other centers and have learned how extraordinary the CLC is in the world of education.
I have worked at the CLC for 10 years now and I know that it is an example of the direction in which early education centers should be heading. Howard Community College should not close the center. It has many more people to teach and many more lives to touch. I assure you if you spent a day at the CLC, you would leave a different person. I know that I have.
Chalese Carthran, Middle River
