A 40% jump in housing prices not good news | READER COMMENTARY

Housing affordability takes a hit when prices skyrocket. That's a problem for a lot of communities and not just Baltimore. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Canva)

Home prices rising around 40% over the course of the past three years is not healthy. As such, contrary to the opinion of Stephen Walters, a retired economics professor, Baltimore’s housing market “lagging behind” its peers is just fine (”Yes, your property tax bill is going up. One economist says it’s not so bad.” Dec. 31).

Home price appreciation has become somewhat of a single-minded economic obsession for Americans. Prioritizing homes as investments brings many downsides.

Positioning peoples’ homes as their primary financial investment leads them to all manner of risk aversion. This manifests as exclusionary zoning, which codifies cost-inflating development standards such as minimum lot sizes, setbacks and parking spaces, as well as maximum building heights, lot coverage limits and units per square feet of floor area. Taken together, these restrictive standards very effectively serve to prevent the development of homes that are smaller and denser — and more affordable.

Rapid, steep, widespread home price appreciation is fundamentally at odds with widespread housing affordability. Artificially restricting the supply of good homes in good neighborhoods results in their becoming a scarce commodity, which results in their prices being driven up and out of reach for far too many Americans.

At this point, homeownership is no longer “the lifeblood of wealth creation for the working class and for people of modest means” because those people can’t afford to buy a home, period. While the current paradigm works handsomely for current, well-established homeowners, it doesn’t work at all for new entrants into this system. Current homeowners encouraging the continuation (and even acceleration) of the system as it currently stands is very self-serving. After all, the current crop of aging homeowners need subsequent generations to sell to.

But with home prices rising around 40% those subsequent generations aren’t able to afford the homes that current homeowners are selling.

In any market other than American homes, we’d view a 40% increase as imbalanced and be calling for a correction. That correction is more housing, of all types, shapes and sizes, at a wide range of price points, for all sizes of households, in all neighborhoods. While this will no longer yield 40% home price increases for the privileged few, it will yield slow, steady increases for everyone else who is subsequently able to buy-in.

The goal should not be 40% investment gains, but rather affordable homes — for all.

— Michael Scepaniak, Cockeysville

— David House, Baltimore

The writers are co-presidents of Strong Towns Baltimore.

