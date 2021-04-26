Housing market is robust but talk of shortage is off-base | READER COMMENTARY

Such a perspective epitomizes that of a short-sighted profit-motivated developer with a selective short term memory. He seems to have forgotten, or never learned, that it was just a decade ago that the U.S., including Baltimore, was struggling to crawl its way out of a recession fueled by out-of-control housing construction and financing industries. How cavalier and casually it is that Mr. Eisenberg forgets about the thousands (perhaps millions) of homes lost due to foreclosures and reclaimed by banks only to be sold dirt cheap by the very same profiteering developers and over-eager financial institutions that originally gambled on funding and bundling those mortgages. And when those industries were about to go over the financial cliff themselves, it was the American taxpayer who bailed them out. Anybody suggest we should try that again?