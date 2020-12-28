Maryland needs more high quality, affordable housing | READER COMMENTARY

A stigma against affordable housing persists all around us, as does the bad reputation and press generated by some in the industry who demonstrate negligence and disregard. You can often immediately identify an affordable housing community that falls into the negligent category: deteriorating exterior, bare-bones landscaping, old appliances and outdated common areas. Beyond what’s immediately visible, there can also be more insidious and harder to detect issues at play that include unethical practices, tenant harassment and mistreatment. Sometimes this is all driven by developers and landlords who seek higher profits at the expense of tenants. In other cases, there are structural imbalances between operating revenues and operating expenses, leaving management with tough and impossible trade-offs between what will get fixed and what won’t. Sadly, there are real people on the other end of these decisions.