Put Braverman back on the job | READER COMMENTARY

As someone who has worked for years in the area of homeless prevention and the development of very low-income housing in Baltimore, I was appalled to read in The Baltimore Sun of city Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman’s peremptory firing (”Baltimore mayor fires housing commissioner amid pandemic; Braverman said termination ‘a complete surprise,‘” Aug. 21).
When suffering neighborhoods are facing mounting evictions in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, what “different direction” can Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young possibly be envisioning in the short months left of his leadership? I’m hard pressed to think of a housing commissioner with as much integrity, skill and understanding of neglected communities than Commissioner Braverman in the years that he has labored in that field.
Without question, his considerable achievements and dedication to the mission of the Department of Housing and Community Development must merit a reconsideration of his sudden dismissal and I appeal to Mayor Young to do just that: Reconsider and reinstate Commissioner Braverman.
Jane Harrison, Baltimore
