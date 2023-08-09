Baltimore must fix its failed approach to housing | READER COMMENTARY

A resident of Center\West says several issues in one of the buildings in the luxury apartment complex have not been resolved. An adjoining property owned by the developers is an overgrown lot. A fifth of the residents at Center\West have left over the past six months. It is part of an ambitious redevelopment plan in the Poppleton neighborhood that began nearly 20 years ago. The complex opened a few years ago, but has already cycled through several management companies. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I was beyond dismayed upon reading the recent article, “‘Disrupted and destroyed lives for essentially nothing’: the traumatic legacy of a West Baltimore neighborhood’s redevelopment” (Aug. 4).

Where is the accountability when African American neighborhoods are destroyed and the citizens’ lives are smashed to smithereens? Where is city leadership? Why is the city giving away these neighborhoods to bogus developers when they could be refreshed and remodeled and allowed to flourish? Why is there another failed or “never got started” development boondoggle?

Why doesn’t the city sell properties at a reasonable rate to legacy citizens to rebuild these neighborhoods? The article states that the developer’s fancy apartment complex, Center\West, owes $460,000 in unpaid water bills. Gee, how is that even possible? As I ponder the affordable housing issue, I wonder if there could possibly be a plan afoot to gentrify Baltimore and to drive out Baltimore’s African American legacy residents? Could Baltimore’s housing agency and our council members be complicit in this not-so hidden endeavor? Gasp!

Thank you, Giacomo Bologna for another article in your eye-opening series on housing. You are doing good work in exposing the damage being done to the city and its citizens due to inept, venal housing policies and programs. Who knows, maybe one day someone will finally be held accountable.

— Shirley T. Thomas, Baltimore

