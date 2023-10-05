Republicans have once again demonstrated their incompetency | READER COMMENTARY

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his job by a majority of his own party (”House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy’s ouster,” Oct. 4). Some House Republicans — including McCarthy — were apparently surprised by results of their own actions, and the U.S. House of Representatives is now in recess while they figure out what to do next.

Meanwhile, no business is being conducted by the House.

Advertisement

Republicans proved again that they are an incompetent ruling party. A party that believes the federal government is the problem cannot rule that same government because party members are too busy trying to tear it down.

The “chaos” in the House — to quote House Rules Chairman Tom Cole of Oklahoma — demonstrates again that the Republican Party in its current incarnation is not fit to lead the United States government.

Advertisement

We will be stuck with this MAGA Republican clown show until January 2025. God help us.

— Ed Schneider, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.