House needs a better way to pick a speaker | READER COMMENTARY

The recent coverage of the inability of members of the U.S. House of Representatives to pick a new leader (”Trump tests the power of his endorsement in the chaotic race for House speaker,” Oct. 7) provides a vivid example of the negative consequences that result from any poorly designed process. A bad recipe almost never results in a good cake.

If the House is willing to change its current rules, there is a simple way to choose the next speaker in two ballots. The first ballot should include the names of all nominated candidates from all parties, just as it does today. The key change is that the second ballot should only include the names of the top two finishers on the first ballot.

This change will elect a speaker in about an hour and end the current ability of a tiny minority to thwart the will of the majority.

— Sandy Harlow, Timonium

