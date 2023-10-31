Democrats missed a golden opportunity on House speaker | READER COMMENTARY

Temporary House Speaker Patrick McHenry of North Carolina talks with U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana before Republicans elected Johnson to be the new House speaker, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

I think the Democrats missed a golden opportunity. When the Republicans considered the nomination of Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer, the Democrats should have supported him. He is a reasonably moderate Republican with whom the Democrats could work. Instead, they will have to deal with Mike Johnson, a Trump supporter who will not be amenable to bipartisan solutions (“Mike Johnson elected House speaker with broad GOP support,” Oct. 25).

— Richard H. Worsham, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.