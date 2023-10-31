Democrats missed a golden opportunity on House speaker | READER COMMENTARY

I think the Democrats missed a golden opportunity. When the Republicans considered the nomination of Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer, the Democrats should have supported him. He is a reasonably moderate Republican with whom the Democrats could work. Instead, they will have to deal with Mike Johnson, a Trump supporter who will not be amenable to bipartisan solutions (“Mike Johnson elected House speaker with broad GOP support,” Oct. 25).
— Richard H. Worsham, Baltimore
Advertisement
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.