Mike Johnson and the sour milk of GOP leadership | READER COMMENTARY

The expression, “the cream always rises to the top,” sometimes used to describe circumstances where the most accomplished people emerge from the crowd, is not absolute. With an embarrassing display of dysfunction by the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, starting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, the fractious GOP rejected an unprecedented number of speaker candidates whose ideologies were out of alignment with certain factions within the conference.

After quashing bids by three prominent House members, Republicans finally settled on a known ally of former President Donald Trump and an active participant in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Mike Johnson of Louisiana (”Dear House Speaker Johnson: Don’t get comfortable in the big chair,” Oct. 25).

Handing the speaker’s gavel to a known election denier who opposes providing support to Ukraine, an ally fighting to defend democracy, should send a message to the electorate that in the Republican Party cream is not the only substance that can rise to the top.

— Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida

