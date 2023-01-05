Kevin McCarthy debacle just another comic moment | READER COMMENTARY

Watching the televised drama of the Republicans trying to elect a speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives resembled a Riverdale High School comic book re-enactment (”What to expect on Day 2 of the House speaker election,” Jan. 4). Led by a cast of Kevin “Archie” McCarthy, Jim “Jughead” Jordan, Marjorie “Veronica” Taylor Greene and Lauren “Betty” Boebert, it was a vivid demonstration of how democracy is not supposed to work.
— John Fuller, Perry Hall
