Kevin McCarthy debacle just another comic moment | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Watching the televised drama of the Republicans trying to elect a speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives resembled a Riverdale High School comic book re-enactment (”What to expect on Day 2 of the House speaker election,” Jan. 4). Led by a cast of Kevin “Archie” McCarthy, Jim “Jughead” Jordan, Marjorie “Veronica” Taylor Greene and Lauren “Betty” Boebert, it was a vivid demonstration of how democracy is not supposed to work.

— John Fuller, Perry Hall

