Mandate vaccinations in federally-funded health care facilities | READER COMMENTARY

If we really want to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate, the federal government has a powerful, yet unused, tool (”We’re beyond urging COVID best practices, it’s time start mandating in Maryland,” Aug. 4). With a recent survey reporting that through the end of May, 25% of hospital workers (and much higher in nursing homes) with direct contact with patients are not vaccinated, we should make vaccination for all such employees a condition for ongoing participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Some hospitals already require employee vaccinations, and the Maryland Hospital Association has adopted that position. If this requirement were adopted, hospital employee vaccination rates would near 100%, providing better protection for them as well as their patients. In addition, this action by the health care community of leading the ranks of the vaccinated would send a strong message to the undecided public about the medical risks versus benefits of the vaccine.
Michael MacKay, Timonium
