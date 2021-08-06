Mandate vaccinations in federally-funded health care facilities | READER COMMENTARY

If we really want to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate, the federal government has a powerful, yet unused, tool (”We’re beyond urging COVID best practices, it’s time start mandating in Maryland,” Aug. 4). With a recent survey reporting that through the end of May, 25% of hospital workers (and much higher in nursing homes) with direct contact with patients are not vaccinated, we should make vaccination for all such employees a condition for ongoing participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.