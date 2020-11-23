Hospital workers should get compensated for quarantining | COMMENTARY

I am writing because my future daughter-in-law lives and works in a hospital in Baltimore City and frequently comes in contact with COVID patients. Her hospital is not offering her team and co-workers time off or any sort of compensation if they must quarantine or stay home because they may have been exposed to or infected with COVID. Instead, the nurses and other patient-facing staff must use their vacation and/or sick time. This burden comes on top of cuts to their normal annual pay increases, as many hospitals are dealing with financial challenges due to the pandemic and increased patient workloads, making work more difficult for everyone at the hospital.
Health care workers — the “heroes” we see signs about around the city and county — need immediate financial support so they don’t fear the financial consequences of being exposed to COVID while doing their jobs. Those who don’t have the savings or vacation time to pay for time off to get well need access to funding so they don’t come to work sick and potentially infect the hospital’s non-COVID patients and/or their co-workers.
I read an article recently about the shortage of health care workers prior to COVID. Now it sounds like those with the financial ability are frequently planning to “sit out” the worst of the pandemic this winter. I believe we need to make support for our health care workers a priority. Please encourage the city to consider incentive programs — bonuses, tax breaks, and/or student loan credits — to encourage health care workers to continue supporting our fellow citizens who have the misfortune to become sick with COVID.
Most importantly, the City of Baltimore needs to create an emergency fund for health care workers to encourage and fund time off so that health care workers can stay home until they know they are safe to return to work. Yard signs won’t pay the rent.
Kim Fillmore, Baltimore
