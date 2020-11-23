Hospital workers should get compensated for quarantining | COMMENTARY

I am writing because my future daughter-in-law lives and works in a hospital in Baltimore City and frequently comes in contact with COVID patients. Her hospital is not offering her team and co-workers time off or any sort of compensation if they must quarantine or stay home because they may have been exposed to or infected with COVID. Instead, the nurses and other patient-facing staff must use their vacation and/or sick time. This burden comes on top of cuts to their normal annual pay increases, as many hospitals are dealing with financial challenges due to the pandemic and increased patient workloads, making work more difficult for everyone at the hospital.