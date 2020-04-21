People suffering heart attack, stroke or other emergency should still go to the hospital | READER COMMENTARY

People with symptoms of a heart attack or stroke must call 911 and go to the hospital. We should encourage and remind members of our community with our frequent updates from our politicians and governor, our local newspapers, radio and television stations that acute symptoms of stroke and heart attack are not to be ignored. Patients with persistent severe abdominal pain, especially if they have fever as a sign of sepsis or peritonitis, should go to the hospital. Our hospitals are prepared to treat these patients in safe environments.