First, the profession is defined as horticultural therapy, not horticulture therapy as stated by the author. Second, the reporter’s use of the adjective “so-called” to describe the profession suggests that she may question the legitimacy of the profession and/or the benefits that horticultural therapy can offer. Horticultural therapy is an evidence-based practice that is well established in the United States and comes with a professional registration process overseen by the AHTA. It is a wholly legitimate and well-respected profession.