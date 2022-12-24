Congress must put a stop to senseless slaughter of horses | READER COMMENTARY

The American Wild Horse Campaign released a report Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, documenting that 1,020 federally-protected wild horses and burros have been sold at slaughter auctions in the last 22 months. File. (Dreamstime.com). (Ivan Burov/Dreamstime/TNS)

Recent momentum around the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act (H.R. 3355) offers new hope that Congress will pass this bill to permanently end the slaughter of horses in the U.S. and prohibit their export for slaughter abroad.

Despite robust partnerships between the equine industry and animal welfare groups to support rehoming horses, the threat of horse slaughter continues to significantly harm industry, enthusiasts and adoption organizations. While Congress has blocked horse slaughter on U.S. soil since 2007, a loophole allows tens of thousands of American horses to be shipped annually to Canadian and Mexican slaughterhouses.

Advertisement

Nationally, the ASPCA and other like-minded organizations work with the equine industry to build programs that support horses and their owners. Earlier this year, we kicked off the Final Stretch Alliance to End Horse Slaughter — a collaborative effort calling on Congress to pass the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter.

At the state level, the Maryland Horse Council, local veterinarians, industry leaders, and many rescue and rehoming organizations are collaborating to reimagine ways to increase adoptions and provide valuable resources for transitioning horses.

Advertisement

Research reveals that 2.3 million Americans have both the strong interest and resources to adopt a horse. With just under 23,000 horses exported to slaughter last year, it’s clear that coordinated and vigorous marketing, combined with adoption and safety net support, will provide more than enough options for every horse in the slaughter pipeline.

However, even with our best efforts, no horse will be secure until Congress passes the SAFE Act to end horse slaughter. Our data show nearly 75% of horse owners are afraid to rehome a horse because of a fear their horse could end up in the slaughter pipeline. We must remove that fear by passing the SAFE Act.

The U.S. House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce held a hearing on this lifesaving bill and unanimously passed it, advancing the bill to the full House Energy and Commerce Committee. More than half of the U.S. House of Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors of the SAFE Act, meaning if this bill is brought up for a vote on the House floor, it would likely pass — especially since a similar horse slaughter ban passed on the House floor last year as an amendment to the INVEST in America Act.

We urge U.S. Rep. Hoyer and the rest of Congress to support and pass the SAFE Act to finally shut the door on slaughter for the sake of horses, owners and the equine industry’s well-being.

— Nancy Perry and Kimberly K. Egan

The writers are, respectively, senior vice president of government relations for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and co-president of the Maryland Horse Council.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.