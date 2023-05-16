End state subsidies for horse racing, a cruel industry | READER COMMENTARY

John Velazquez atop Medina Spirit competes during the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. A necropsy on the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner showed no definitive cause of death after the colt collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Horse racing is a cruel industry. Horses have 1,000-pound bodies resting on very thin ankles, and the stress of constant high speed running causes fractures. Apparently, some owners drug the poor animals to keep them from feeling pain and keep them running. When horses do experience fractures, they are often euthanized, at a rate of 10 horses per week, because it is too expensive to care for a horse that is not racing and bringing in money (”Preakness 2023: Worry over deaths pervades as horse racing world turns its eyes to Baltimore,” May 14).

Ten horses died in the days just prior to the Kentucky Derby this year. News articles have stated that that some of these elegant animals are sold for meat in foreign countries. I am also angry to read how much we the taxpayers subsidize horse racing. The state of Maryland has subsidized horse racing to the tune of $750 million from slot machines since 2010 and that does not include subsidies for racetrack upgrades.

Imagine how much positive work we could accomplish for infrastructure and the poor if we could put that cash to good use. I would like to see legislation that stops this subsidy to a cruel industry.

— Carolyn Stine, Baltimore

