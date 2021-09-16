Horse deworming drug is not the answer to COVID | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks recently referred to the use of horse pills for COVID-19 in his column (”Living in the Maryland part of ‘Pamadelginia’ during pandemic increases chances of actually living,” Sept. 10).
Supporters of Donald Trump, our “stable genius,” are recommending the horse deworming pill, ivermectin, for COVID protection. A Cochrane Review published six weeks ago found “no evidence to support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.” The Food and Drug Administration warns that this medication can cause vomiting, diarrhea, facial or limb swelling, neurological adverse events (imbalance or seizures,) severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization, liver injury, and even death.
Stable, indeed!
Steven Mason, Baltimore
