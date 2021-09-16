xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Horse deworming drug is not the answer to COVID | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 16, 2021 8:40 AM
An IverCare brand package containing a syringe of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, is shown Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Olympia, Washington. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Dan Rodricks recently referred to the use of horse pills for COVID-19 in his column (”Living in the Maryland part of ‘Pamadelginia’ during pandemic increases chances of actually living,” Sept. 10).

Supporters of Donald Trump, our “stable genius,” are recommending the horse deworming pill, ivermectin, for COVID protection. A Cochrane Review published six weeks ago found “no evidence to support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.” The Food and Drug Administration warns that this medication can cause vomiting, diarrhea, facial or limb swelling, neurological adverse events (imbalance or seizures,) severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization, liver injury, and even death.

Stable, indeed!

Steven Mason, Baltimore

