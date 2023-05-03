It’s time to stop racing horses | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you so much for printing the commentary about the sick “sport” of horse racing (”Horse deaths, like those at Laurel Park, are routine in racing — one more reason to end the ‘sport,’” April 27). If people like gambling, they can bet on car races or go to a casino. Leave animals alone.

I’m sure you’ll get letters from horse racing people about how their race horses love their life and they are so well cared for. An animal cannot tell you it does not feel well or something hurts as he is being forced into the starting gate. It is so nice to hear more and more people advocating for animals every day.

— Ann Roberts, Phoenix

