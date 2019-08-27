Hornbeck proves this much: Kirwan is half-baked

On top of all the accolades heaped on the Kirwan plan, Mr. Hornbeck fails to mention where the money will come from. Must come from somewhere, don’t you think? Billions of dollars just don’t pop out of the air. What other worthwhile programs may suffer to enforce Kirwan? And when you get right down down to it, if you can’t find the money then all further discussion is moot and maybe other worthwhile plans that may have a chance to succeed may be considered.